'Platinum' Christmas for Mansfield couple celebrating seventieth wedding anniversary

A Mansfield couple are celebrating their seventieth wedding anniversary this Boxing Day as the couple say the secret to a “successful” marriage is love, teamwork and taking your vows seriously.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brenda and Harry Thorpe have been married since 1953 as the couple married on Boxing Day seventy years ago.

The couple, who have three children, Carol, Lorraine and Michael, were married at St. Simon and St. Jude's Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brenda Thorpe nee Wilkinson said although money was short being from a working-class family, the wedding day was “amazing”.

Harry and Brenda Thorpe.

The family has grown “significantly” over the years as Brenda and Harry are grandparents to nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Brenda was 16 when she met 18-year-old Harry as they soon started courting.

Harry was a friend of Brenda’s brother Peter, and shouted to her in Rainworth Picture House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “He shouted down to mum who was two rows in front.

Harry and Brenda Thorpe in 1953 on their wedding day.

“She said – how do you know my name. He had clearly done his homework with her brother.”

She said the couple shared many days after that racing around the countryside on Harry’s motorcycle where he was actually knocked off on Rock Hill, losing his front teeth – but the love continued.

They courted for about 18 months before getting married.

Born Brenda May Wilkinson on in 1936, Brenda is the daughter of Frank and Dora Wilkinson on Rugby Road, Rainworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda had four brothers and two sisters, and was the eldest daughter of the family.

In her adult life, Brenda worked at Marks and Spencer’s and the Hosiery Mills in Mansfield before she got married.

After marriage, Brenda stayed at home to raise the family but returned to work at local company Eastwoods.

Brenda also worked at Rufford Park egg packing station in Bilsthorpe and was a supervisor for seventeen years until the couple emigrated to Australia in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Thorpe was born in 1934 to John Edward Thorpe and Elizabeth Thorpe who lived in Blidworth.

Harry has two brothers and four sisters.

His family later moved to Retford where Harry attended Blidworth County Council school.

After school, Harry went into the RAF as an apprentice electrician for a period but due to family reasons had to leave.

Upon his return home, he then went to work at Blidworth Colliery where he finished his apprenticeship and worked for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry went to work for Eastwoods at Bilsthorpe at the depot called Bella Park where he worked until redundancy .

He then went on to work self-employed for two years before being employed at Ashfield Council followed by emigration to Australia.

The couple said “apart from the kids and our family, one of our proudest achievements was purchasing a new home”.

Brenda and Harry were the first in the family to buy a home instead of renting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda added: “When you look back on the purchase it was a massive risk but we worked extra hard for that home in Berry Hill.”

Michael, their son, was full of praise for his parents.

He said: “We are so lucky to have a wonderful Mum and Dad – they make us so proud every day.

“They have always been there for us and taught us wonderful ethics and life lessons.