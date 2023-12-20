'Platinum' Christmas for Mansfield couple celebrating seventieth wedding anniversary
Brenda and Harry Thorpe have been married since 1953 as the couple married on Boxing Day seventy years ago.
The couple, who have three children, Carol, Lorraine and Michael, were married at St. Simon and St. Jude's Church
Brenda Thorpe nee Wilkinson said although money was short being from a working-class family, the wedding day was “amazing”.
The family has grown “significantly” over the years as Brenda and Harry are grandparents to nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Brenda was 16 when she met 18-year-old Harry as they soon started courting.
Harry was a friend of Brenda’s brother Peter, and shouted to her in Rainworth Picture House.
Michael said: “He shouted down to mum who was two rows in front.
“She said – how do you know my name. He had clearly done his homework with her brother.”
She said the couple shared many days after that racing around the countryside on Harry’s motorcycle where he was actually knocked off on Rock Hill, losing his front teeth – but the love continued.
They courted for about 18 months before getting married.
Born Brenda May Wilkinson on in 1936, Brenda is the daughter of Frank and Dora Wilkinson on Rugby Road, Rainworth.
Brenda had four brothers and two sisters, and was the eldest daughter of the family.
In her adult life, Brenda worked at Marks and Spencer’s and the Hosiery Mills in Mansfield before she got married.
After marriage, Brenda stayed at home to raise the family but returned to work at local company Eastwoods.
Brenda also worked at Rufford Park egg packing station in Bilsthorpe and was a supervisor for seventeen years until the couple emigrated to Australia in 1985.
Harry Thorpe was born in 1934 to John Edward Thorpe and Elizabeth Thorpe who lived in Blidworth.
Harry has two brothers and four sisters.
His family later moved to Retford where Harry attended Blidworth County Council school.
After school, Harry went into the RAF as an apprentice electrician for a period but due to family reasons had to leave.
Upon his return home, he then went to work at Blidworth Colliery where he finished his apprenticeship and worked for many years.
Harry went to work for Eastwoods at Bilsthorpe at the depot called Bella Park where he worked until redundancy .
He then went on to work self-employed for two years before being employed at Ashfield Council followed by emigration to Australia.
The couple said “apart from the kids and our family, one of our proudest achievements was purchasing a new home”.
Brenda and Harry were the first in the family to buy a home instead of renting.
Brenda added: “When you look back on the purchase it was a massive risk but we worked extra hard for that home in Berry Hill.”
Michael, their son, was full of praise for his parents.
He said: “We are so lucky to have a wonderful Mum and Dad – they make us so proud every day.
“They have always been there for us and taught us wonderful ethics and life lessons.
“We have great memories of family holidays and our childhood.”