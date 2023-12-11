Trio jailed after class A drugs found in pallet of raspberry sorbet in Bilsthorpe

Millions of pounds worth of imported class A drugs were found hidden inside a pallet load of raspberry sorbet in Bilsthorpe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mammoth haul – containing 39 kilogrammes of cocaine and 18kg of heroin – had been unloaded and stored at a frozen food warehouse unit in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

The consignment – believed to be the biggest drugs seizure in Nottinghamshire for many years – was stowed in a lorry trailer after 26 pallets of frozen yoghurt ice cream had been collected from a factory in Wellens, Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there, the load was moved on to the town Hook of Holland, before being shipped to the UK on August 10, 2017.

John Brown, John Madden and William Morritt were jailed for a combined total of 54 years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The lorry was followed by Border Force officers after it left the Port of Immingham, on the east coast of England, the following day.

They remained in convoy with the vehicle as it arrived in Bilsthorpe.

When police searched the unloaded consignment, on August 14, 2017, they found a concealed compartment in one of the pallets which contained the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a detailed investigation, a number of suspects were subsequently arrested, interviewed, and charged in connection with the massive drugs seizure.

The drugs were found hidden in a pallet of raspberry sorbet ice cream. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Five people went on to be convicted of offences.

John Brown, aged 54, collected a lorry from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, on August 8, 2017 and set off on a journey to Europe.

Two days later he arrived at a factory in Wellens where pallets of frozen ice cream were collected for their return journey to the UK.

The vehicle booking was made by 69-year-old William Morritt – director of a company which specialises in temperature-controlled transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Madden, aged 51, was also identified as being involved in the operation after analysis of phone records showed contact between the group members.

All three appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, December 8.

Brown, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and conspiring to conceal criminal property and was sentenced to 15 years.

Morritt, of Poplar Crescent, Ashbourne, was found guilty of conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and was locked up for 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madden, of Hall Lane, Kirkby, Knowsley, pleaded guilty to conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and was jailed for 21 years.

His parents, Bernard Madden, aged 72, of Hall Lane, Kirkby, Knowsley and Marian Madden, aged 70, of Weaver Avenue, Kirkby, Knowsley pleaded guilty to money laundering for their son but were not involved in the importation.

They were each given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

Detective Inspector Mark Adas, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “This complex investigation has resulted in the seizure of a very substantial haul of class A drugs before they had the chance to reaching the streets and cause significant harm.