Rainworth drug runner made ‘grave error’ with £10 drops for a dealer called ‘Harry’

Police stopped Dylan Brailsford driving a car that smelled of cannabis on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, on November 11, 2020, and found a plastic tub in the gearstick containing drugs and a £5 note, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Gurdal Singh, prosecuting, said there were three MDMA pills, valued at £15-£30, six tabs of LSD, worth £12-£30, 12 bags of ketamine and three THC cannabis sweets.

At first, Brailsford claimed they were for personal use and denied he was dealing. However, analysis of his mobile phone revealed messages proving he had been working for a dealer called Harry for five months.

Mr Singh called for the forfeiure and destruction of the drugs, and the confiscation of the cash.

Brailsford, of Holbeck Way, Rainworth, admitted the supply and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Julia King, mitigating, said Brailsford was aged only 19 at the time and is now 22, with no previous convictions.

She said: “These proceedings have been hanging over him for many months. He has been preparing himself for this eventuality many times.”

She said he has since “radically changed his life” by re-establishing his relationship with his father and stepmother and finding a job.

Appealing to Mr Recorder Michael Stephens, the judge, Ms King said: “He is a pleasure to have in their home. He doesn’t associate with those people any more.

“He made a very grave error committing such a serious offence and now runs the risk of immediate custody.

“I urge you to step back from immediate custody.”

Sentencing, Mr Stephens said: “You acknowledge what a grave error you made at the age of 19.”

He said “confusion and uncertainty during the pandemic” unhappily led to his association with drug dealers.

He told Brailsford: “I think you have learned your lesson and acknowledge you have turned your life around. Do not let us see you here again.”