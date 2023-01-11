Carr Lane has been a training centre to 1208 (Warsop) Squadron of the Royal Air Force cadets and Warsop detachment of the Army cadet force for many years.

A planning application has now been submitted to Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission to demolish the timber framed buildings, steps, handrails and large brick plinth on the Carr Lane site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted by Node Building Consultancy show how the current building will be replaced with a modular unit to match its existing appearance with different materials.

A photo of Warsop cadets taking part in November's Remembrance Parade. By media sport & events photography.

In a design and access statement accompanying the application, Node said: “The current building is in a poor condition and repair is not feasible. Therefore full replacement of unit is the proposal put forward.

“The scheme has been carefully designed to ensure that the proposals do not have any adverse effect on the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By replacing the existing unit with a new unit to match existing – using modern construction methods – there will be little if any effect on the surrounding area.”

Once work has been completed, the new site will be a combined cadet centre and will contain extra activity rooms with shared access to existing staff offices, activity rooms, drill hall, and toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cadets hope the plans will ensure that both units end up with more space than before with a better utilised building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Divver, RAF Trent Wing executive officer, said: “Up until now, they each had their own building on the site.

“The ageing air cadet hut was in need of structural repairs that were not cost effective, so we decided to begin the process of replacing the old wooden hut with a new modular building, to ensure a ‘safe’ home for the cadets for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadet Association, based on Triumph Road, Nottingham, manage the buildings.

Martin Capewell, EMRFCA head of estates, said: “Pending funding, this significant upgrade is intended to be part of EMRFCA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring our cadets and reserves train in facilities that are fit for

Advertisement Hide Ad