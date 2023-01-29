Plans to transform historic Eastwood building move forward despite Levelling Up fund blow

Broxtowe Council applied for Government Levelling-Up funding, including £20 million for Eastwood and £16.5m for Kimberley to make what it said were much-needed improvements.

Details of successful bids were revealed late on January 18 – Kimberley made the cut for funding, but Eastwood did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those affected include the Durban House Community Hub project, a registered charity in Eastwood, which aims to transform the old Durban House building into a vibrant community space.

The iconic Durban House, which dates back to 1896, was once the wages office for the colliery where author DH Lawrence’s father worked.

Plans include creating a community garden, a cafe upstairs, and space for dementia patients and their families to receive help and support.

A large chunk of the £20m in Levelling Up funding was allocated to help the project come to life.

Glyn Hassell, charity chairman of trustees, said: “This is obviously very disappointing for Eastwood as a whole and for Durban House in particular, as the bid included funding for the refurbishment and environmental improvements.

Apprentices from Cauntons Engineering working on the community garden at Durban House this week.

“While this was a blow, it certainly isn’t a knock-out punch. This was always a possibility and we continue to work with Broxtowe Council to find ways to move the project forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One positive is the Levelling Up Fund timetable was very protracted, so a direct approach may actually allow us to start providing services even sooner.

“The passion and commitment for the community hub has not waned, the needs of the community are still as acute and Durban House still sits empty, although now not so abandoned and unloved, so we continue on.”

Coun Tim Hallam, Broxtowe Council portfolio holder economic development and asset management, said: “It’s a real shame the Eastwood bid didn’t get the go-ahead from Government, but that won’t stop us from finding ways to invest in the town and continuing to add to the excellent plans that have already been developed.

“It’s vital that all of Broxtowe moves forward together and that nobody in the community is left behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad