Kimberley secures £16.5 million Levelling Up windfall to 'completely transform' town centre

The successful bid, which was approved yesterday, January 18, promises to be completely transformational for the town and the surrounding area.

Flagship plans include the creation of a new business and community hub at the current Parish Hall site on Newdigate Street.

As part of this, there would be space provided for small businesses and start-ups, helping to attract new enterprise to the town and increased broadband provision.

Kimberley's Levelling Up Fund councillors with MP Darren Henry celebrating the windfall.

Support is also being made available for existing businesses through a town centre grant scheme, with retail outlets being eligible to apply for funding to improve their facilities and shop frontages, helping to bolster the Victorian charm of the area.

This will be coupled with display equipment that will be used to put on events in the town such as the Valentine’s Festival of Love, which commenced last year and was a key driver for bringing people into Kimberley.

Job creation and economic growth is a key focus among all the proposed projects, another of which includes the construction of 20 industrial units on the present football ground at Digby Street and a new state of the art sports facility at Swingate Farm with both football and cricket provision on site.

The successful bid is also great news for the neighbouring Bennerley Viaduct, where funding has been secured for the eastern ramp which, when constructed, will offer increased connectivity for cyclists between Nottingham and Derby and facilitate easier access to the Erewash Valley trail.

Darren Henry, Broxtowe MP, said: “I am thrilled Kimberley’s Levelling Up bid has been successful in securing £16.5m worth of Government investment into the town.

“From the moment the Government announced the Levelling Up scheme, I was clear there should be a bid centred on Kimberley and for the past two years I have been working with the town and borough councillors, and with local residents and businesses, to ensure we submitted a strong and successful bid.