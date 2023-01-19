Council leader ‘betrayed and let down’ as Eastwood misses out on Levelling Up funding

Broxtowe Borough Council applied for Government Levelling-Up funding including £20m for Eastwood and £16.5m for Kimberley to make what it said were much-needed improvements.

Details of successful bids were revealed late on January 18 – Kimberley made the cut for funding but Eastwood did not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government said successful bids were “spread fairly across the UK” and the third round of the Levelling Up fund will open later this year.

Eastwood town centre.

The Kimberley bid includes town centre enhancements, new industrial units and improvements to its cycle network.

The Eastwood bid would have been used to create a new health and wellbeing hub, a swimming pool, a community hub and improvements to the cycle network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Broxtowe Borough Council Milan Radulovic said he was “bitterly disappointmed” that Eastwood was unsuccessful.

Cllr Radulovic, who represents Eastwood Hill Top, said: “I am delighted about Kimberley that we got it over the line. It’s a great opportunity and it will be transformational for the local environment and for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I am bitterly disappointed to say the least about Eastwood.

“It was a complete surprise and I was absolutely beside myself when I found out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems the whole of the Levelling Up agenda is about approving vanity projects associated with a disregard for the real issues around inequality including health in Eastwood. It is a farce and a fiasco.

“We’ve got deprivation in parts of Eastwood that are staggering and the health inequalities need dealing with now, not in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister’s constituency got £19m – the whole system stinks and smacks of favouritism and duplicity.

“I have expressed my concern and we will be making representations to the secretary of state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will always try again and we will always give it everything we can for Eastwood.”

The successful Kimberley town centre improvements include a new Business and Community Hub including co-working and office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business grants would also be made available to businesses in Kimberley.

Shane Easom, who represents Kimberley, said: “It’s brilliant, such fantastic news for Kimberley. I am so pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited about it and how we will involve the community to take them along with it.

“It will help regenerate the town centre and we will get a feel good factor in Kimberley. We need to get that community spirit back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the plans, the current football pitch at Digby Street will be redeveloped into 20 new industrial units to allow new businesses to move into Kimberley, driving job creation and economic growth.

A new sports facility at Swingate Farm will be developed in its place, with a new football and cricket pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new active travel route will also link up Kimberley with Eastwood, Giltbrook, Phoenix Park Tram Stop and Bennerley Viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad