Little chefs cook for Selston dementia care home residents to mark Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day

A specialist dementia nursing home in Selston welcomed nursery children to cook for its residents to mark Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day.

Wren Hall is next door to Little Wrens nursery, which caters to preschool aged children, who were invited to help the home’s chefs cook lunch for the residents at the home.

When given the choice, the children decided to make pizza, which proved to be a hit.

Ann White, 85, who was initially taken aback by the idea of children preparing her meal, said that her pizza was ‘very good’.

Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “Helping youngsters develop new skills and broaden their horizons is a huge part of the nursery experience – and intergenerational bonding is a huge part of our care offering.

“So, we’ll eagerly seize on any chance to marry the two together. The children loved the experience and so did the family members.

“And they did a great job on the pizzas, which were delicious.”

Lesley Boulton, the care home’s chef, said: “It was fantastic to have some extra hands in the kitchen.

“The excitement from the children brought a whole new level of energy to our cooking process.

“Their enthusiasm is contagious – and it was a really fun lunchtime.”

The day's events highlight the benefits of intergenerational mixing, showcasing how shared experiences between young and old can inject fun and learning into care homes.

Wren Hall continues to pioneer innovative approaches to dementia care, creating a thriving environment that also helps to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation in the elderly.

1 . Pizza making The pizzas are ready Photo: Wren Hall Photo Sales

2 . Pizza making Showing off his creation Photo: Wren Hall Photo Sales

3 . Pizza making Adding some finishing touches Photo: Wren Hall Photo Sales

4 . Pizza making Ann White, 85, said her pizza was "very good." Photo: Wren Hall Photo Sales