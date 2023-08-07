News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Plans revealed to turn old Mansfield vape shop into learning centre

Plans have been lodged with Mansfield Council to turn an empty old vape shop in Mansfield into a new education unit.
By John Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST

The plans would see the old vape store on Birding Street neighbourhood parade on Woodhouse Road, converted into a Kip McGrath Education Centre to provide tutoring services to primary and secondary age children.

Kip McGrath provides in-centre and online tuition tailored to the individual child and has helped millions of children throughout the UK and worldwide to catch up and keep up in the core areas of English and maths.

Read More
Nine free and low-cost activities for kids to do this summer
Plans have been submitted to turn this empty vape shop into an educational unitPlans have been submitted to turn this empty vape shop into an educational unit
Plans have been submitted to turn this empty vape shop into an educational unit
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a planning statement, applicant Katherine Wilkinson, said: “The existing planning consent for the parade allows daily use to continue from 7am-11pm.

"The use as an education centre would have more limited hours of operation with occasional use, including school holidays, between 10am and 4pm and regular use between 4pm and 7pm.

“The number of clients anticipated would be up to six tutees per hour with two tutors. Activity generated would be, of its nature, low key and would not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of any nearby residents.

“The main access to the parade and the education centre is off Birding Street. In view of this, the comings and goings of children and parents to the centre would not directly affect any residential properties.”

The application also highlights public transport connections to the site and that parents collecting or dropping off children can use existing parking facilities already in place at the site. A decision is expected from the council, the local planning authority, by the end of October. To view the application and comment on it, visit bit.ly/3DM9s3q

Related topics:Mansfield