The plans would see the old vape store on Birding Street neighbourhood parade on Woodhouse Road, converted into a Kip McGrath Education Centre to provide tutoring services to primary and secondary age children.

Kip McGrath provides in-centre and online tuition tailored to the individual child and has helped millions of children throughout the UK and worldwide to catch up and keep up in the core areas of English and maths.

Plans have been submitted to turn this empty vape shop into an educational unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning statement, applicant Katherine Wilkinson, said: “The existing planning consent for the parade allows daily use to continue from 7am-11pm.

"The use as an education centre would have more limited hours of operation with occasional use, including school holidays, between 10am and 4pm and regular use between 4pm and 7pm.

“The number of clients anticipated would be up to six tutees per hour with two tutors. Activity generated would be, of its nature, low key and would not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of any nearby residents.

“The main access to the parade and the education centre is off Birding Street. In view of this, the comings and goings of children and parents to the centre would not directly affect any residential properties.”