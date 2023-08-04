Nine free and low-cost summer activities for kids to do in Nottinghamshire this summer
From holiday adventure clubs, summer reading challenge, superhero trails and princess meet and greets, there is something for every age to get involved with and enjoy – and it does not have to cost the earth.
For outdoor adventurers, the county parks, green spaces, and public footpaths offer thousands of acres of opportunities. Whether it’s an off-road cycling adventure, den building, hiding painted rocks or flying a kite, there’s a whole county just waiting to be explored.
To find a walking and cycling route or local green space visit the county council’s website at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/walking.
Coun John Cottee, Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for communities, said: “Across Nottinghamshire, there are plenty of fun activities taking place throughout the summer holidays.
“From exploring our wonderful parks and green spaces, a visit to one of our libraries, trying out the holiday clubs or an adventurous day at Holme Pierrepoint Country Park, there are many adventures to be had.
“Not forgetting celebrating Nottinghamshire Day; come and join us on Saturday, August 26, to celebrate all things Nottinghamshire at the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest. The Sherwood Outlaws will be performing their new all-action arena show ‘Battle for the Greenwood’.
“Share your adventures with us on social media by using the hashtag #ExploreNotts.
"We can’t wait to see what everyone gets up to during the school holidays.”
Kirsty Edwards, Rufford Abbey contract manager, said: “We’re delighted with the response and feedback we’ve had to all our activities this year, and are so excited to welcome families and visitors of all ages back to enjoy our range of affordable activities over the summer.
“The Abbey is picturesque and set in the beautiful Nottinghamshire countryside, the ideal location for a summer holiday.
"Guests can stay in the Coach House Apartment, situated right above the café in the heart of the Abbey grounds, with a range of walking and cycling trails straight from the door.
"We can’t wait to enjoy the summer with our guests.”
Here are a selection of some of the activities taking place across Nottinghamshire.