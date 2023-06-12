The plans, submitted by Kyle Morrison, are to convert the old Stage Door Academy of Dance site on Clerkson Street into eight one-bedroom flats.

The proposals include the construction of an internal mezzanine floor and alterations to the roof to install conservation roof lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement from Benchmark Architecture, on behalf of the applicant, says the plans are to refurbish and renovate the existing dance studio to create two floors with four one-bedroom flats on each.

Plans have been put forward to turn the old Stage Door Academy of Dance into flats. Photo: Google

A new staircase will be built for access to the first floor apartments and new bin and bicycle store will be created in the single-storey pre-existing extension to the building.

The statement continued: “Each apartment will comprise of a lounge/kitchen and dining area, study space accommodating a small desk and chair, bathroom which will comprise of a three-piece suite and one double bedroom with in-built wardrobes.

“The entrance hall will have a cloaks cupboard which doubles as storage space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It concluded: “The development secures both the short-term and long-term life of the building with minimal alteration to the fabric of the structure.

“In addition, the proposal also integrates well with the existing pattern of development along Clerkson Street and the surrounding area.

“It is considered that the development proposed would result in the more efficient and effective use of an existing vacant building which has a limited use at present.”