Pinxton school children try their hand at news reporting for school project

Once children had written their articles, they worked in teams to edit their work before publishing and selling their individual newspapers to raise money for Breast Cancer Now charity and they managed to raise £540.24 for their efforts.

Hope Hockley, ten, said: “I found writing and editing the article quite hard, but I enjoyed it as I had a plan of what I wanted to write.

"I am pleased that people other that teachers will get to read my work as I worked really hard on it. I have also written something about our new headteacher Mrs Ingle which I enjoyed.”

Children at Kirkstead Junior Academy with their finished articles

Faye George, ten, said: “It was fun and I think it has been a good exercise because I enjoyed the writing, but also reading the work of my classmates.”

Baiden Short, ten, said: “I think the teamwork was the best part, we helped each other to edit and improve our work, to add anything we thought was missing or could be better.

“I liked getting advice from my friends, they gave good advice but didn’t tell me what to do. So, it was up to me in the end to create my work.

"I feel confident that people will like reading my article and the money raised is going to charity too.”

Tom Dickson, teacher, said: “Children have worked really hard on writing articles to report back on what they have been doing at school.

"They have covered all of the new and exciting things they have done, including getting to know Mrs Ingle, their new headteacher.

"The children have been fantastic throughout the process. The standard of work has been so good, they’ve blown my socks off.

"We have talked about being accurate and the importance of trustworthy news sources. It has been so useful to discuss their ideas and draw and reflect on the work they have been doing in school.”