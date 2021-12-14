Teacher Jessie Richards said that the trip was an exciting event for children. “It has been a while since children were able to take part in a school outing because of Covid and for our Year 1 children, this is their first ever school trip,” she said.

Senior teacher Claire Newton added: “There were many highlights during the day including seeing the children's happy faces on the coach. Some of our pupils have never experienced a coach trip, -so before we even got to the Farm Centre the excitement was evident.

“Children were so excited to see the variety of animals and also to handle snakes, mice, rabbits. It was lovely to see the children's personalities shine and flourish and have courage at different stages of the day. Many children overcame their fears, and it was a delight to see.”

Youngsters on the trip