The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on Tuesday, 6 June 1944, of the allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II.

D-Day was the start of allied operations which would ultimately defeat Nazi Germany and end the Second World War.

It is believed that more than 4,00 allied personnel were killed during the battle.

This year, Thursday, June 6, marks the eightieth anniversary of the historic event.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Church Warsop, will also hold a free remembrance event on June 6, from 6-9pm.

The event will include a ringing out for peace, a church service, a community concert and lantern lightings.

Although the event is free, it is ticketed, so to book a place readers must email [email protected] or call 07984 367153.

Take a closer look at Warsop Poppy Gang’s touching tribute…

1 . Respect A kneeling soldier outline pays his respect by the canopy of poppies.

2 . Warsop Carrs The display at Warsop Carrs near the cenotaph includes walking soldier outlines and military vehicles.

3 . D-Day 80 The military figures and poppies are accompanied by an outline that reads 'D-Day 80'.

4 . History The display depicts the historic battle that led to the end of World War II.