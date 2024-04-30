Photos: Mansfield town centre businesses turn yellow and blue for Stags

Town centre shops have been showing their support for Mansfield Town FC with creative shop fronts – celebrating the football club's promotion to League One.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:21 BST

Mansfield BID —Business Improvement District— posted a shoutout on social media, encouraging town centre businesses to decorate their shopfronts to support Mansfield Town FC. Mansfield BID will be handing out prizes to the top three best displays.

Decorations were encouraged to boost the support from the town, as the club travelled through the town on a top bus parade, with the bus making its way to Mansfield Market Place via the Sir John Cockle, Bold Forester and the William IV pub on Sunday, April 28.

Here are some of the best efforts from town centre businesses in support…

On Sunday, April 28, fans welcomed Mansfield Town FC team during an open-top bus parade in Mansfield town centre. Emily Bradley shared a fantastic photo of the event.

1. Up the Stags

On Sunday, April 28, fans welcomed Mansfield Town FC team during an open-top bus parade in Mansfield town centre. Emily Bradley shared a fantastic photo of the event. Photo: Emily Bradley Photography

Photo Sales
Here is Toffee Hut, 14 Regent Street, showing support for the mighty Stags.

2. Toffee Hut

Here is Toffee Hut, 14 Regent Street, showing support for the mighty Stags. Photo: Toffee Hut

Photo Sales
Pinders Opticians have showed their support for Mansfield Town FC's big promotion.

3. Pinders Opticians

Pinders Opticians have showed their support for Mansfield Town FC's big promotion. Photo: Pinders Opticians

Photo Sales
The New Inn, West Gate, Mansfield, is celebrating in style. Up the Stags!

4. The New Inn

The New Inn, West Gate, Mansfield, is celebrating in style. Up the Stags! Photo: The New Inn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldLeague OneBusiness Improvement District