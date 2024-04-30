Mansfield BID —Business Improvement District— posted a shoutout on social media, encouraging town centre businesses to decorate their shopfronts to support Mansfield Town FC. Mansfield BID will be handing out prizes to the top three best displays.

Decorations were encouraged to boost the support from the town, as the club travelled through the town on a top bus parade, with the bus making its way to Mansfield Market Place via the Sir John Cockle, Bold Forester and the William IV pub on Sunday, April 28.