Mansfield town centre businesses invited to join 'Stags' shop front contest
Mansfield Town recently won 2-1 against Accrington Stanley to secure the points they needed to enter League One for the first time in over two decades.
The news has been widely celebrated across the community, with fans “thrilled” with the promotion.
In light of this achievement, the Mansfield BID team has announced a ‘Best Dressed Window Competition’ on their Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/MansfieldBID
The post encourages local businesses to decorate their storefronts in vibrant yellow and blue to support the Mansfield Town Football Club during their upcoming open top bus tour parade on Sunday.
The post has also invited individuals who wish to dress up their homes in support.
The contest is in partnership with Mansfield District Police Beat Team.
A spokesperson for Mansfield BID has urged everyone to participate and show their support for the beat team and PC Kev Marshall, a dedicated Mansfield Town Football Club fan.
To enter the contest, businesses can share a photo of their decorated shop in the comments section under the following Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=979644104164479&set=a.511452314316996
The deadline for the contest is Thursday, May 2, at 12pm.
The prizes include a Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for the first place, wireless earbuds for second place, and 5x free tickets for Mansfield BID's 2024 A Night to Celebrate Mansfield event on Thursday, November 7 for the third place winner.