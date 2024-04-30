Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join in with what is set to be an unforgettable day on Sunday 2 June filled with music and fun in the heart of Mansfield from 1pm to 5pm. The event promises to be a fantastic free day out, with live music, tasty beverages, and a lively atmosphere for people of all ages.

Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, are thrilled to announce the tribute music line-up for the main stage:

1pm to 2pm – local talent

2.15pm - George Ezra by Tom Morrison : Already a firm ‘fake’ festival favourite for 2023 plus being the UK’s No. 1 George Ezra tribute, Tom Morrison has the look, musical skills, and the voice down to a tee…delivering a world class tribute to a man rapidly becoming a modern British musical icon.

: Already a firm ‘fake’ festival favourite for 2023 plus being the UK’s No. 1 George Ezra tribute, Tom Morrison has the look, musical skills, and the voice down to a tee…delivering a world class tribute to a man rapidly becoming a modern British musical icon. 3pm - Taylor Swift by Kaylie Malone : Kaylie is an outstanding vocalist whose no.1 tribute shows have taken her all around the world! Kaylie has captured the looks, voice and style of the global pop icon that is Taylor Swift!

: Kaylie is an outstanding vocalist whose no.1 tribute shows have taken her all around the world! Kaylie has captured the looks, voice and style of the global pop icon that is Taylor Swift! 3.45pm – Crowd karaoke with Jono Edwards and Ellie Butler

4.15pm – Brotherhood : Ant Green and Matt Green are local legends – and together, they are known as Brotherhood. Since forming over 18 years ago, the brothers have worked on perfecting their high octane show and are now one of the country’s most in-demand live acts.

: Ant Green and Matt Green are local legends – and together, they are known as Brotherhood. Since forming over 18 years ago, the brothers have worked on perfecting their high octane show and are now one of the country’s most in-demand live acts. 5pm - Take That by Rule The World: Rule The World has been featured on BBC1's The Graham Norton Show alongside the real Take That! The three-piece band, who constantly tour theatres around the globe and are the only Take That tribute to have received praise from the real Gary Barlow who called the act "brilliant".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stage show will be hosted by Jono Edwards and Mansfield 103.2, with support from the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and local businesses, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable show for everyone.

In addition to the live performances, attendees to Party on the Market will be able to pause the dancing to grab a refreshment at the outside bar which will serve up refreshing drinks to keep the party going all day long.

The event is being funded jointly by Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council, as part of Destination Mansfield. The aim of the project is to develop the visitor economy in the district as well as culturally enriching local people, strengthening a sense of community spirit, and creating opportunities for people to gain new skills.

James Biddlestone, Head of People and Transformation at the authority, said: "Mansfield District Council is thrilled to be bringing Party on The Market back following the roaring success of last year’s event. Preparations are now well underway, as the party will be here in just five weeks.

"With a wide choice of fantastic eateries on offer within the town centre, coupled with great music for all the family, and locally provided refreshments, it is guaranteed to be an event in the calendar that visitors will simply not want to miss.

"We’re also delighted to be working in partnership again with Mansfield BID and local businesses for the return of the event this year. We all remain united to bring brilliant, free, events to Mansfield.”

Party on the Market is a celebration of community, culture, and entertainment, bringing people together in the heart of Mansfield. The event will take place rain or shine, so visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and come prepared for a fantastic day in the town centre.

Jay Rowlinson, Chief Executive of Mansfield BID, added: “Following the success of last year, it was a no brainer to bring the biggest free party in Mansfield back again, which will see a jam-packed day of live music, activities, and entertainment for all the family.

"This event is one of many others BID and its partners are putting on for free in the town centre during this calendar year. It is going to be a day you won’t want to miss and will be the perfect start to the summer season.”