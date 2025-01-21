‘January blues’ is characterised by feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness, and low energy.
If you are experiencing depression or thoughts of suicide, reach out to a loved one and contact the Samaritans at their free helpline: 116 123.
1. Reach out to loved ones
You can talk to a family member or friend about your feelings or make plans together. Photo: Yauhen - stock.adobe.com
2. Spend time outdoors
Kings Mill Reservoir provides a fantastic winter walking experience. The tree-lined path winds around parts of the reservoir, allowing you to fully appreciate the beauty of nature. In addition to this, the Mansfield and Ashfield area features a variety of other walking routes to explore, including Oxclose Woods, Rufford Abbey County Park, and of course, Sherwood Forest. Photo: Ashfield Chad
3. Visit a coffee shop or tea room
Consider visiting a coffee shop or tea room, either alone or with a friend. You might enjoy Mansfield's Titchfield Teahouse in Titchfield Park, WizardsDen at Market View, Sutton, or The Tea Room on Station Street, Kirkby. We have plenty of other popular places to visit too. Check Tripadvisor for more, at: www.tripadvisor.co.uk Photo: Coffee 2E-Mail
4. Visit a library
We have several libraries across both districts, running various opening times and a variety of activities. Whether you’re looking for a change of scenery to read or want to socialise in a group setting, there may be something for you. Check out www.inspireculture.org.uk for more details. (Pictured: Mansfield Library at Four Seasons Shopping Centre) Photo: Anne Shelley
