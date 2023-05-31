Notts Fire Service pledges its commitment to support bereaved families

The Charter for Families Bereaved through Public Tragedy was written in 2017 by the former Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend James Jones, to ensure the pain and suffering of families affected by the Hillsborough tragedy is not repeated in future tragedies.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's formal commitment involves being ‘people-focused’ and providing the vital services that meet the needs of people before, during and after an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pledge includes placing the public interest above own reputation; approaching forms of public scrutiny including inquest with openness and transparency; ensuring all members of staff treat members of the public and each other with mutual respect and with courtesy; in the event of public tragedy, supporting the activation of emergency plans and deployment of resources to rescue victims, to support the bereaved and to protect the vulnerable; avoiding seeking to defend the indefensible or to dismiss or disparage those who may have suffered where the service has fallen short; and recognising that the service is accountable and open to challenge.

Members of The Fire Authority's Policy and Strategy Committee endorsed the adoption of the Charter.

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, said: "I'm proud to pledge Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter today.

"Any public service organisation should be accountable and put their communities first. This is especially the case for Emergency Services, when we sadly often meet people on their worst days.

"The commitments of the Charter align to our Service values and behavioural framework, which outlines the expected approach of every employee of Notts Fire."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service formally pledged its commitment to the Bereaved Families Charter.