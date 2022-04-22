New chief fire officer for Nottinghamshire officially takes up his post

He was appointed to the role by the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Authority in December last year.

Mr Parkin replaces outgoing chief John Buckley, who has retired after serving with NFRS for more than 25 years.

Mr Parkin, who has risen through the ranks at the service since joining as a firefighter, said: “I’m delighted to get started and continue with John’s exemplary work over the years to do his upmost for our communities.

Craig Parkin (left) is taking over as new chief fire officer for Nottinghamshire from John Buckley (right)

“I’d like to thank him for his incredible leadership, which was duly noted when he was named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list last year.

“Thank you for everything John, and we will continue to do everything we can to help the county be as safe as it possibly can be.”

Mr Buckley joined NFRS as a firefighter from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service in 1996.

He worked at several stations before being appointed as chief fire officer in 2014.

During his time as chief officer, he has been a passionate fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides support to fire service staff and their families.

He has also spearheaded the annual chief’s challenge which usually raises over £10,000 for the charity.

Mr Buckley commented: “I have had an incredible career with the fire service and I’ve worked with so many committed and dedicated people.