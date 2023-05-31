LNAA is joining thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognising the contribution volunteers make across the UK during Volunteers’ Week, from June 1, to 7.

Kate Kerrigan, volunteering manager, said: “Our volunteers are very important to us. They are our ambassadors, giving us their time in a variety of ways to raise both awareness and funds for our critical life-saving work.

"Their support ensures that we are able to operate 24 hours of the day, seven days-a-week, providing critical care to some of the most seriously ill and injured people in the counties of Lincs and Notts.”

Fundraisers Les Pert and his wife Joyce are two of LNAA’s volunteering stalwarts.

There are many different volunteering roles within LNAA and each offer something in return.

Since 2016 they have travelled across rural Lincolnshire attending cheque presentations, talks and collections. Not only that, they also assist at HQ and are lifesavers when at a moment’s notice they stop what they are doing to help deliver pick up or deliver parts needed for the running of the critical care cars or helicopter.

Les said: “We fly the flag for LNAA as much as we can, we’re glad to be part of a great team.”

Kate said: “There are lots of different roles available as a volunteer with LNAA so why not do something amazing today and join our fantastic team.”