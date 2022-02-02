Notts band giving 'Hope' to Kenyan street children after successful fundraising gig

The six-piece band whose members hail from Warsop, Kirkby, Nottingham and Wolverhampton are currently on a break from touring after the hugely successful release of their album Hope, which reached top ten in the album charts.

The gig on January 23 saw the band perform in front of a sell-out crowd at the John Fretwell Centre and the night raised much-needed funds for RHYCO (Real Hope Community Youth Organisation) through UK-based charity, Marafiki Trust.

The band were supported by Shanks' Pony, Shanghai Treason and Dan Ottewell, and raised money to support the RHYCO programme which is based in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi, Kenya - a project supporting street children getting back into education.

The gig raised £10,000

A spokesperson from the Marafiki Trust said: “A huge thank you to the bands who performed as well as everyone who bought a ticket, donated on the night and/or has since agreed to sponsor a child through the programme.

"Thanks also to the staff at The John Fretwell Centre, Arch Audio and VicGigs – all of whom gave their time and facilities for free.

"The concert was a huge boost to the fundraising campaign set up to secure the purchase of our Bella Ciao premises."

The RHYCO centre 'Bella Ciao' provides a respite safe house for 16 children and also offers holiday and homework clubs, including a library with five computers, food, medical and counselling facilities for a further 70 children.

Bella Ciao is also home to the Joyful Hearts Centre which provides day care for ten children with cerebral palsy.

Bella Ciao is currently rented by the RHYCO team, who are all themselves former rescued street children, but they hope to purchase the facilities before the lease runs out at the end of this year.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

More details about the work that RHYCO, Joyful Hearts and Marafiki Trust all do can be found on their website - www.marafikitrust.org.

