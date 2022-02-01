Ex-Mansfield star Ashley Cain using pain of losing daughter Azaylia to help other children 'have a better chance'

Azaylia’s plight hit the headlines as the family desperately fought to raise money to treat the aggressive, rare form of cancer, but she sadly passed away in April 2021.

Doting parents Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee set up the Azaylia Foundation in a bid to support other families affected by childhood cancers, and the plight of Esha Nadeswaran caught their eye after a plea to encourage members of the South Asian community to volunteer to be stem cell donors.

The ex-footballer and reality TV star reached out to the parents of the five-year-old to offer support and guidance.

Ashley and his daughter Azaylia

Posting on instagram, Esha’s parents Rishya and Kavitha said: "Ashley, Safiyya and the Azaylia Foundation have been truly wonderful and we just wanted to say thank you for reaching out to us, for sharing Esha’s story and for your continued support.“Ashley and Rishya recently caught up via Zoom where Ashley shared his experiences, and his words of advice have really kept Rish and the family going.

"Sadly, children like Esha and Azaylia are not alone in facing this terrible disease and there are many families who need a community like this to help support them.

"For those who would like to learn more or would like to donate, please do consider supporting the Azaylia Foundation.”

Ashley added: “No matter how painful it is, our mission is to really help these kids fighting cancer.

Esha, 5, has acute myeloid leukaemia.

“We speak to parents privately and try to guide them through the experience as we know first hand the stress and trauma parents have to go through.

“Esha’s dad and I talked about ­appreciating every single moment, making sure your child thinks there’s nothing wrong – stay positive and be the best you can be.

“The pain of losing Azaylia is with us every minute.

"We go to her resting place every day and I want to hold this pain forever to use it effectively to help other children have a better chance.”

Currently only 2 per cent of the UK population are registered as potential blood stem cell donors.

To find out more and to register, visit the DKMS website.

