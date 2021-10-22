Ferocious Dog’s new album, The Hope, is getting airplay on major radio stations and is currently sitting at number twelve on the iTunes album chart.

The six-piece band whose members such as Ken Bonsall hail from Warsop, Kirkby, Nottingham and Wolverhampton are currently on a 22-gig tour of the UK and have just announced a return to Nottingham with a Rock City date in April 2022.

Dan Booth, the band’s manager, co-songwriter and violinist says the band have been ‘blown away’ by the response of their new offering.

The 41-year-old from Nottingham explains: “At one point we were sat at number ten in the charts, beating Drake, which is just crazy, until we got leapfrogged by Adele.

"We’ve been blown away by the response to the album, especially as it was only released last week.

"We’ve had some great reviews come in so far and we appreciate each and everyone one of you who have bought an album already."

The folk punk band, who formed around ten years ago, released their seventeen-track album on October 15, and it is available to download now from Amazon, iTunes or from their website.

Featuring songs such as Pentrich Rising, The Hope and Broken Soldier, the new album is either available as a digital download, standard CD or in limited edition cassette and vinyl versions.

Tickets for their Rock City gig on April 30 are also on sale now from the Rock City website.

