New Warsop housing development set to be completed by end of the year

Hodgkinson Builders’ original plan for 16 affordable homes were rejected by Mansfield Council last year, with concerns over road safety and the level of parking.

However, after the scheme was modified to address the concerns – reducing the number of homes to 15 and increasing parking provision – and resubmitted, the council has granted planning permission.

The site, between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, was described as ‘overgrown’ and neighbours agreed it needs redeveloping.

The development site in Warsop.

Coun Debra Barlow, member for Market Warsop, supports the scheme, saying: “They will be affordable houses. The land needed developing.”

The scheme is for five two-bedroom and three three-bedroom affordable-rent homes, with four two-bedroom and three three-bedroom rent-to-buy houses, all to be marketed and managed by Jigsaw Homes – reduced from 12 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom homes.

Each home will now have two parking spaces – previously, the smaller homes had just one space, with claims it was close enough to the centre of Market Warsop for people to use ‘non-vehicular modes of transport’.

Robert Hodgkinson, Hodgkinson operations director: “Our plans have been met largely with positivity from the community and this comes as no surprise.

“The old building where the site once stood was left to deteriorate, which was a huge issue for those who live close by.

”These new homes will not only improve the aesthetic of the area, but provide much-needed housing in the community.