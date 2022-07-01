Representatives from developer Barratt Homes North Midlands answered questions from residents about the 400-home development on former quarry land off Stonebridge Lane, at a public meeting.

One resident from Rutland Close, near the construction site, told the meeting at Warsop Ex-Serviceman’s Club, on Carr Lane, that dust from the building work was ‘horrendous’.

She said: “I have to wash doors and windows every few days.

Councillor Debra Barlow speaks with Jack Gray, of Sookholme Lane. Jack is deeply 'concerned' about construction work and its impact on 'ill and elderly residents.'

”It mounts up and is horrendous. You can’t hang your washing out. The noise is constant.

”I work from home. I am a beauty therapist, it is not relaxing or convenient for my clients.

”It does concern me. I have lived here for six years. I do not think it should have gone ahead.”

Barratt apologised for the problem.

Bungalows on the Hawthornes are next to the field where construction work is happening.

A representative said: “We apologise for any inconvenience or disturbance. We are trying to keep that impact to a minimum.

“We are working with Mansfield Council to keep noise levels to what environmental health deems appropriate.

Another resident raised concerns about the impact of wildlife on the development site, but Barratt confirmed an ecologist had ensured no wildlife would be uprooted by the construction.

Addressing concerns over noise from digging out stone at the former quarry site, a Barratt spokesman said: “The deepest part of the site has now been completed. This was for two ponds.

Councillor Debra Barlow chaired the meeting. The public meeting was held on July 29, at Warsop's ex-servicemens club, on Carr Lane.

“We will aim to minimise the destruction.

“We had hit a rock while digging, but are not selling it off or quarrying. We are processing the rock on site, using it as building material.

”This is taking lorries off the road, as we are making use of resources to hand.

“We are minimising traffic.”

The developer urged residents to submit pictures of damage or dust, assuring those present that concerns will be dealt with.

However, some residents felt the development could be a positive step for Warsop.

Emily Barker, of Hammerwater Drive, said: “I think it could be good for us. Hopefully a park for the kids.

“The development might bring much-needed improvements to the area.