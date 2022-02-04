Developers make major amendment to homes plan for former Warsop bowls club

Hodgkinson Builders had proposed 16 affordable homes at Longden Terrace, to transform the former Miners Welfare Trust Bowling Green and Social Club.

However, Mansfield Council’s planning committee refused the application in September, with concerns over road safety and the level of parking.

Now, though, the company has put forward amended proposals to address the issues raised, reducing the number of homes to 15 and increasing parking provision.

The proposed development site in Warsop.

The site, between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, was described as ‘overgrown’ and people living nearby agreed the land does need to be redeveloped.

However, the initial proposals were viewed by Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, as unacceptable. It said the plans did not ‘meet the standards’ of the district council’s parking for new developments criteria.

Twelve properties were two-bedroom homes, allocated one on-site parking space. The council’s guidance recommends two spaces for a two-bedroom home.

The remaining four properties, three-bedroom homes, would have been allocated two spaces each.

Councillors were told the rationale behind this was the development’s close proximity to Market Warsop town centre, which meant ‘regular resident journeys could be undertaken by non-vehicular modes of transport’.

However, this idea was rejected by members of the committee.

Amended

But the amended proposals, due before councillors on February 14, have increased the number of parking spaces for each property.

Each home will now be allocated two parking spaces, while two additional spaces will be created for visitors, in line with the parking criteria.

The reduced number of homes will now see five two-bedroom and three three-bedroom affordable-rent homes built, with four two-bedroom and three three-bedroom rent-to-buy houses, all to be marketed and managed by housing company Jigsaw Homes.

Documents published ahead of the planning committee state the plans will make use of a brownfield site that ‘has become derelict and a potential focus of anti-social behaviour’.

The development would also be close to Sherwood Junior School, with residents initially concerned reduced parking would lead to potential ‘near-misses’” on the school run.

But these concerns have now been addressed and the developer will be asked to implement traffic-calming measures, ‘in the interest of public safety’.

Councillors are being recommended to approve the amended plans.