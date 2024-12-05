New running time for Warsop uniform service following generous shoe donation

A uniform support service in Warsop has received a generous donation of over 100 pairs of brand-new school shoes – as the service announces new after-school hours for students to come and try on the items.

Warsop Uniform Support launched during the summer holidays at Lifespring Church and Centre, formerly known as Warsop Town Hall.

The service, previously held on Thursday mornings, will now operate every Monday from 3-4.30pm at the Church Street building.

This change specifically caters to families in the Warsop area, allowing parents and caregivers to bring their children after school to try on uniform items.

Uniform support volunteers Nadine McGuiness and Karen Bonsall.

Since its inception, the support service has received hundreds of donated uniform items and currently has newly donated school shoes from Nottinghamshire's Shoe Aid.

Volunteers Nadine McGuiness and Ken Bonsall from Warsop collected 170 pairs of new school shoes from Shoe Aid, located in New Basford.

Shoe Aid, with a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shoeaid, works to reduce footwear poverty and minimise the environmental impact of waste.

Warsop volunteer Ken with Andy from Shoe Aid.

Nadine said: “We are incredibly grateful for this donation, which will help many families in Warsop.

“Shoes can be expensive, especially with children constantly growing. Huge thank you to Shoe Aid for their support.”

Donated shoes include children's sizes nine to five, PE plimsolls, and boots for girls.

While the service continues to be free, volunteers are requesting a minimum donation of £3 for new school shoes.

Ken pictured with the donated shoes from Shoe Aid.

Please note that children must be present to try on the shoes, and each child is limited to one pair.

The last service of 2024 will be on Monday, December 16 – with the service set to reopen on Monday, January 3, 2025.