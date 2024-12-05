Over 150-home development in Mansfield to move forward after council approval

A Mansfield development of more than 150 homes can now move forward after final plans were approved by the district council.

Applicant Vistry Group and O’Connell Property Ltd first submitted an early application for up to 169 homes, first granted in September 2023.

The homes will be built on land off Old Newark Road and will be accessed from extensions off Redruth Drive and Bellamy Road to the north.

The developers have since reduced the number to 156 homes and a more detailed final plan of the layout and appearance of the houses was given the final go ahead by Mansfield District Council on Tuesday, December 3.

According to papers, the empty site has become “extensively overgrown”.

The 5.6 hectare site sits around two miles (3km) south-east of Mansfield town centre.

Included in the plans are 12 one-bedroom homes, 48 two-bed, 80 three-beds and 16 four-beds.

Houses will be two-storey to fit in with the wider characteristic of the surrounding area.

A play area will be built at the south-west of the site. The development sits near St Peter’s Primary school which lies nearby to the west.

The council’s housing department wrote in a report: “The housing mix in this planning application is suitable for the area and would be extremely beneficial to support the number of homeless applications in the district.”

Planning papers say add that 17 homes will be affordable.