Women's film screening set to mark International Women's Month in Mansfield

Film enthusiasts can enjoy a curated screening of short films directed by women, in celebration of International Women's Month in Mansfield later this month.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
The film festival's community engagement lead, Priya Joshi, was approached by the Art Power – based at Mansfield Museum – cultural services team.

Priya has worked closely with the organisation to curate a season of women's voices, which aims to bring female-led films to the community through this collaborative event.

Festival director Jay Martin said: “Priya and the Art Power team are doing a special screening for the group as well.

Women's Voices panel at Mansfield Town Film Festival 2023.Women's Voices panel at Mansfield Town Film Festival 2023.
Women's Voices panel at Mansfield Town Film Festival 2023.

“It is great that the festival has a women-led programme and event with women leading on it.”

On joining the team, Priya said: “So, last year I attended the film festival and just had the best time.

“I feel super lucky to be working on the team this year.”

Priya connects with her community through networking and partnerships, with her role ranging from arranging and attending meetings, corresponding through emails and calls, and linking up with community-focused organisations interested in film.

For regular updates on the festival and its events, readers can visit www.facebook.com/mansfieldtownfilmfestival and www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

This event is scheduled for March 21 at the Palace Theatre Lounge on Leeming Street. Tickets cost £10 with limited availability.

Visitors can also join the team for a Q&A session with featured female filmmakers after the screening.

To purchase a ticket, readers can visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/events/event/4043/mansfield-town-film-festival-art-power-presents-women-s-voice

At the event, guests can meet the creative minds behind powerful films, learn about their inspirations and challenges, and gain a deeper understanding of diverse female experiences portrayed on screen.

