Vicky McClure named patron of Nottingham's TV workshop in celebratory event

TV Workshop hosted ‘Love Letter to Nottingham’ to celebrate its milestone 40th year.

Current students were joined by special guests, including Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and film-maker Shane Meadows.

A film festival and party at Broadway Cinema was held for members old and new, as well as industry experts, casting directors, producers, local businesses and supporters.

Vicky McClure was named patron of the TV Workshop.

In honour of her success and support of the TV Workshop, McClure was also announced as a new patron of the charity by fellow patron, Meadows.

McClure said: “This means everything to me, I started the workshop when I was 11, I turned up on a Tuesday night, sat there and realised this is where I want to be, and where I belong.

“I’ll be on set tomorrow and I’ll be taking everything I learnt from the Workshop with me, it’s with me every day.

“I love it when I’m on set and someone asks ‘what drama school did you go to’ and when I say ‘The Television Workshop’ their reaction says it all – there’s nowhere like it.

“To anyone connected with the Workshop, past or present, we’re so blessed to have had that experience.

“I’m so honoured to be made patron and I’ll do everything I can to keep it going and to make sure it’s here 40 years on as it’s got me where I am today.”

As well as a chance for those that love TV Workshop to celebrate the last 40 years of success, the event’s core focus was to help raise “much-needed funds” to safeguard its future.

A registered charity since 2012, the TV Workshop relies on external funding to keep it running and operates a talent-based approach.

This means keeping fees affordable and offering places purely on the basis of talent.

Funding is therefore “essential” for the continuation of the group.