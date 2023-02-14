New Mansfield Woodhouse brewery wants to bring a pint of local to your local

Called Aither, the brewery is run by Scott Lawrence and his partner Ashleigh Hunt and currently produces three beers – pale ale Artimus, blone beer Sirius and English pale ale Equinox.

And they are hoping to start getting into local pubs around Mansfield soon and bringing an extra local flavour to a trip to the local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, aged 30, said: “About 10 years ago I worked at Bateman’s Brewery in Lincolnshire where I started out as an apprentice and then became their brewer and I did that for about 10 years.

Scott Lawrence and Ashleigh Hunt have opened the new Aither Brewery in Mansfield Woodhouse

"Then I recently moved to Mansfield and I wanted to set up my own brewery. I bought my own brewing kit from London, which is a very nice traditional looking wood and copper style, and put in this unit where I have been setting up for the last six or seven months. Now I’m ready to go and brewing beers ready to be served in Mansfield.

“I’ve always brewed traditional English real ales, that’s something I’m really passionate about because I know the tradition and the quality is there and it just adds a little bit more to a beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what I want to do as a main brand but I also do like to hoppy beers, EPAs, IPAs, stout maybe some high-strength beers, I can do a bit of everything.

The new brewery is now open for business and hoping to get its products into local pubs soon

Scott has now been going around pubs in the Mansfield area, promoting his products and giving out samples – and the response so far has been very positive and he hopes it will be appearing in local pubs very shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also plans to sell it to other brewers to distribute among their pubs and one such deal is already in place.

The name of the brewery, Aither, means from the heavens, Scott describes it as like space and the place between night and day.

And having his own brewery up and running is something of a dream come true.

The brewery can brew several different types of beer but traditional English real ale is it's main product

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve always been brewing, I love it and to be doing it now for my own business is brilliant. There’s nothing more satisfying than going into a pub and seeing someone drinking a beer that you’ve brewed