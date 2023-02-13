More than 30 firefighters responded to a fire at Mansfield’s Town One Call Stadium – but it was all in the name of training.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews from Mansfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire stations were joined by Derbyshire firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station for the water relay exercise.

Responding to a “fire” in the stadium, crews had to pump water from Field Mill Pond, behind Waterlily Restaurant on the opposite side of Quarry Lane, to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman from Ashfield station said: “The scenario was a fire in one of the hospitality kitchens inside the stadium.

“The purpose was to supply enough water from Fireld Mill Pond to the fireground pump to support two main jets and two hose-reel jets.”

