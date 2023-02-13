George’s Tradition Group Limited has opened its first new premises since the Covid 19 pandemic at Lakeside Point Retail Park in Sutton.

Nick Hogan, group CEO, said: “We see this as a significant step forward for the group.

"We have been looking for the right location in which to expand and we are excited to be here in Sutton In Ashfield, we look forward to welcoming friends old and new.

James Bates, Abagail Vardy and Chloe Longden.

A marketing spokesman said: “Visitors to George’s at Lakeside Point Retail Park will be greeted by a new look to this famous brand but we would like to assure our customers that the only thing that has changed is elements of our marketing material, everything about or food that people have come to know and love for more than 50 years remains the same.

"George’s are rightly proud of the processes that they have developed over the years to deliver, what they describe, as the unique taste of George’s fish and chips. The cod served in George's is caught in ice-cold Arctic waters.

"We follow very strict processes to deliver fish that is consistent and amazing quality.

New George's chippy has opened in Sutton

"George's 'proper' chips are made using specially selected potatoes prepared using a unique cooking process that produces the perfect chip every time.

"We change our cooking oil twice daily and it is continually filtered throughout service.