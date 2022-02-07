New Mansfield Market Place adult gaming centre and bingo hall will run 24-hours per day - seven days a week
Plans to convert an empty shop in Mansfield Market Place into a 24-hour adult gaming centre and bingo hall have been given the green light by council planners.
The consent will see a new frontage put on the building – located at 3-5 West Gate – and signage, along with alterations to make use of part of the upper floor.
A heritage statement, made on behalf of the applicant, says that the address is not grade listed, but is in close proximity to several buildings that are and sits within the Town Centre Conservation Area,
"The premises would operate 24-hours per day, seven days a week,” it states.
Granting the application would also create long-term employment and contribute towards the town centre economy, it states.
"The proposals are located within a highly commercialised part of the town centre with no residential properties apparent within the immediate vicinity of the site,” it states.
The application was approved with conditions.