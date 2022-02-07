New Mansfield Market Place adult gaming centre and bingo hall will run 24-hours per day - seven days a week

The consent will see a new frontage put on the building – located at 3-5 West Gate – and signage, along with alterations to make use of part of the upper floor.

A heritage statement, made on behalf of the applicant, says that the address is not grade listed, but is in close proximity to several buildings that are and sits within the Town Centre Conservation Area,

"The premises would operate 24-hours per day, seven days a week,” it states.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be located in Mansfield Market Place

Granting the application would also create long-term employment and contribute towards the town centre economy, it states.

"The proposals are located within a highly commercialised part of the town centre with no residential properties apparent within the immediate vicinity of the site,” it states.

The application was approved with conditions.