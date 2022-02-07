Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 31, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

7 Meden Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Extend existing rear single-storey extension to full width of rear;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

1 Pumping Station Cottages, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Single-storey side extension;

2 Salisbury Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and front extension;

Land adjacent Top Row, Pleasley Vale: Works to trees;

24 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree;

3 West Gate, Mansfield town centre, is set to be turned into an adult gaming centre.

Radmanthwaite Cottage, Woburn Lane, Pleasley: Replacement dwelling;

3 Moorfield Cottages, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop: Replacement windows.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

50 Limestone Rise, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Unit D, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton.

Davann, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale: Single-storey rear extension and detached double garage to the rear. Conditional permission;

203-205 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to restaurant, installation of an extraction flue pipe, internal alterations to the residential flat and installation of an external staircase. Conditional permission;

Land at Kempton Road, Mansfield: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

155 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

3 and 5 West Gate, Mansfield: Change of use of ground and first floor of 3 West Gate and first floor of 5 West Gate from commercial business and business services to adult gaming and bingo centre, externally illuminated fascia sign and non-illuminated hanging sign. Conditional permission;

2C Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

Marp Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield: New mezzanine floor within existing retail space and external fire door. Conditional permission;

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to trees and hedge. Conditional permission.

Camp site access

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

20 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Rear, single-storey extension, loft conversion, detached garden room and garage;

Land off The Avenue, Sutton: Two residential units, each with single garage;

3A Church Street, Kirkby: Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and construction of new single-storey rear extension;

Shardaroba Caravan Park, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Reinstate field access as a camp site access;

Site, Fulwood Rise, Sutton: Sub-divide unit, change of use of unit to furniture fabrication. extension of office with a mezzanine floor;

15 Bathwood Drive, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, raised patio area with garden room below and loft conversion with a front and rear dormer;

51 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Ground-floor rear extension, new front entrance canopy with front elevation rendered, alterations to front boundary wall and replacement access gate.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

82 Plainspot Road, Underwood: First-floor extension and side extension plus associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission;

195 Kirkby Road, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension, double garage and vehicular access. Refused;

133 Victoria Road, Kirkby: Change of use from residential and childminding service to childcare on domestic premises. Withdrawn;

193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Replace hipped roof with gables, new gable to front and single -torey rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Church Avenue, Sutton: Tree works. Conditional permission;

4 Paling Crescent, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Radfords Farm, Dawgates Lane, Sutton: Convert two agricultural buildings to form three dwellings. Prior approval refused;

2 Greendale Close, Sutton: Side extension/large side porch. Conditional permission;

Unit D Farmfoods, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton: Eight illuminated fascia signs. Conditional permission.

Seven homes planned

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

12 Acorn Ridge, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension to the rear;

31 The Brockwell, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side and rear extension;

Land to the east of 136 The Hill, Glapwell: Seven detached dwellings taking access off Back Lane;

17 Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Single-storey extension to the rear.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

1 Pinxton Court, Wharf Road, Pinxton: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;

8 Collins Avenue, South Normanton: First-floor extension. Conditional permission;

The Barn, Gloves Lane, Blackwell: Change of use of office, tack and storage area of existing barn to form a residential annexe. Conditional permission;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea river-rail crossing, off Markham Lane, Duckmanton, Markham Vale development: Bridge crossing River Doe Lea including construction of bridge abutments and earth ramps, installation of new bridge structure and construction / surfacing of new non-motorised user route linking into the former Markham Colliery site from land to the east of the river. Conditional permission.

Workers’ dwelling

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Maypole Court, Wellow: Dwelling;

14 The Hollies, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension;

Rufford Forest Farm, Kirklington Road, Rufford: Succession agricultural workers dwelling;

Linden House, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Single-storey side and rear extension with raised patio and canopy, part cladding.

Land at Maypole Road, Wellow: Single, two-storey, one-bedroom dwelling with car parking spaces;

Field reference 6,760, Blidworth Lane, Blidworth: Change of use of agricultiral land to a mixed agricultural and equestrian use.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

29 Sycamore Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing outbuilding with new outbuilding including new pitch roof. Refused;

Fountain Dale House, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Tanking of the existing basement. Refused;

26 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Replace fence. Withdrawn.

Flat roof bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

31 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extensions, single-storey rear extension and addtional floor;

26 Main Street, Papplewick: Two-storey side, single-storey front and rear extensions;

49 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension;

91 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Replacement of flat roof with a pitched over existing attached garage;

43 Main Road, Ravenshead: Two-storey side and rear extension and single-storey rear extension;

29 Tilford Road, Newstead: Two-storey, rear extension to create kitchen/diner to ground floor and bedroom with en-suite to first floor.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

5 Rowan Avenue, Ravenshead: Two-storey rear, single-storey extension and remodelling. Conditional permission;

1 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Single and two-storey side extensions and alterations to the roof. Conditional permission.