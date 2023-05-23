New lease of life for historic Sutton pub in immigration hostel controversy

The Blue Bell pub on Mansfield Road, Skegby, which dates back to the early 19th century, has been closed, empty and boarded up since March last year.

Earlier this year, an authentic-looking planning notice, attached to a nearby lamp-post, suggested the pub was to be turned into a hostel where immigrants would stay while their applications for UK citizenship were being processed.

A petition opposing the idea attracted hundreds of signatures before council officials revealed it was false and reported it to the police. Councillors said it was “a clear attempt to incite racial hatred”.

The Blue Bell pub on Mansfield Road, Sutton, which dates back to 1822, is to be converted into housing.

But now, a genuine planning application for the pub has been given the go-ahead by Ashfield District Council, despite complaints from nearby residents.

The building itself is to be converted into four houses (two two-bedroom, one three-bedroom and one five-bedroom), while a further quartet of four-bedroom homes will be built at the back of the pub. Seventeen car parking spaces and a secure area for 18 bicycles will also be provided.

The application was submitted by Jacob Schreiber on behalf of London-based letting agents, Rancourt Ltd.

A previous application by Rancourt to demolish the Blue Bell and build townhouses and an apartment block on the site was rejected by the council a year ago.

Police at the Blue Bell in March 2020 when it was closed down for holding 'lock-ins' during a Covid-19 lockdown.

This time, officers accepted the pub “appeared to be no longer trading” but were pleased that the building would be retained in some form “and converted to a use which assists with its conservation”.

A council report read: “The Blue Bell is of historical interest as the oldest surviving building in this part of Sutton. The earliest documented reference to it as an inn is in 1822. Its significance is further enhanced by its prominent roadside location.

"Because of its rundown, neglected appearance, it is of limited interest in architectural terms. But it does retain historic significance, including a block built originally as a coach house.

"The Blue Bell has been identified as a heritage asset. It makes a positive contribution to the local character and sense of place.”

The council has granted permission providing the developers install an interpretation board or information plaque at the site explaining the history of the pub.

Many councillors feared that if the scheme was not passed, the building would deteriorate even further into an embarrassing eyesore for Sutton.

However, the decision has not pleased campaigners who opposed the plan.

Nearby residents fear the new homes will overlook theirs, restricting privacy and affecting market value.

Other protesters are worried that the scheme will have a detrimental impact on road safety near a busy junction. They are concerned too about the impact of construction work.

One resident said: “None of the concerns raised after the previous application have been addressed within this new one.

"A historic building has been deliberately left to become an eyesore to support the application for new housing. This building should be protected.”