Applicants Longmead Securities and Mary Orton have applied to Ashfield Council for the development on land off Hamilton Road.

The plans would be based next to the Hermitage Way Industrial Estate, a short distance from the popular reservoir and adventure park and accessed off the roundabout on Hamilton Road.

This would see an extra entrance and exit created on the roundabout which serves the large Amazon warehouse nearby.

The site is near The Mill Adventure Base.

The planning documents say the land, which is just off the A617 MARR road and near the Robin Hood railway line to Nottingham, is about 23.2 acres.

The greenfield space is expected to be able to accommodate houses and apartments with a mix of one, two, three and four bedrooms.

This could include affordable housing, which would make up 10 per cent – or 25 homes – of what developers promise would be a “high-quality residential development”.

The site was allocated in the draft local plan, published in 2021 and then amended last year by the Ashfield Independent-led council, for 225 houses, which, the applicant says, means the site is “considered by the council to be a sustainable option for housing”.

The papers, which are due to be reviewed by the authority by August, only propose the principle of the development and proposals for access.

Wider details, such as layout, scale and landscaping, would be brought forward at later ‘reserved matters’ planning applications if these new proposals are approved by the authority.

However, papers say “safe and suitable” access to the site could be achieved without severe impacts, while “appropriate improvements to transport infrastructure” can also be brought forwards.

This would come through the applicants being “willing” to sign up to a financial contribution scheme to mitigate the impact of their plans.

The documents reveal the authority has indicated this would involve providing funds for public transport improvements, school transport, bus passes, road improvements and public open space works.

Road improvements, the papers say, could help to upgrade the A38 to a dual carriageway, and/or improve the nearby A617/A38 junction.