Hundreds flock to Warsop Health Hub for 'wonderful' opening day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warsop Health Hub, on Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019 and is now open.
The facility is home to a new 15 x 8-metre swimming pool and splash play area, along with other sporting facilities.
In a Facebook post, on www.facebook.com/WarsopHealthHub, a spokesperson said the opening day was “wonderful”.
The post added: “Our dedicated team are proud to support each and every one of you with your health and wellbeing journeys – from teaching your children how to swim, helping you with your own fitness goals to providing brilliant spaces to get our community more active.”
For more information, visit warsophealthhub.co.uk
A ‘pay nothing ‘till July’ membership offer is available for new clients.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.