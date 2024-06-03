Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of residents flocked to Warsop Health Hub as the new facility opened its doors over the weekend – with visitors able to try out the new facilities, including a state-of-the-art pool and splash area.

Warsop Health Hub, on Carr Lane, has been in the making since 2019 and is now open.

The facility is home to a new 15 x 8-metre swimming pool and splash play area, along with other sporting facilities.

Staff welcome customers to Warsop Health Hub, Carr Lane.

In a Facebook post, on www.facebook.com/WarsopHealthHub, a spokesperson said the opening day was “wonderful”.

The post added: “Our dedicated team are proud to support each and every one of you with your health and wellbeing journeys – from teaching your children how to swim, helping you with your own fitness goals to providing brilliant spaces to get our community more active.”

For more information, visit warsophealthhub.co.uk