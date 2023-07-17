The three-day festival took place at Mansfield Palace Theatre, on Leeming Street in the town centre, over the weekend.

Events included panels with film industry professionals, film screenings, workshops and a lavish awards ceremony to close the festival – which was officially opened with a video message from British filmmaker and screenwriter Ken Loach.

Jay Martin, festival director, said: “I am extremely pleased to say that the inaugural Mansfield Town Film Festival was a roaring success.

Mansfield first ever film festival. Stunt man John Tannen from Warsop.

“We had hundreds of filmmakers join us over the weekend from all around the world to celebrate working class talent.

“Moreover, we had film lovers join us from all over Mansfield and Nottinghamshire, and the UK, which is brilliant.

“And it speaks to the tremendous work my team has put in to make our first film festival successful.”

Jay said the “successful” and “popular” Mansfield Town film festival will return in 2024 with dates to be announced in the coming months.

Sian Booth, cultural leader for Mansfield Council, and Peter Zakarian-Ball, duty manager.

More details about the festival and its future plans can be found at mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

Award winners

Best Animated Short: The Red Ball – by George Morgan.

A Granada exhibition was present at the Palace Theatre, Mansfield.

Best Cinematography: Benjamin Goncalves-Martins, for Magma.

Best Director: Arther Fanget, for Magma.

Best Documentary Short: The Champ of Champs – by Brian Johnston.

Best Editing: Geoff Ashenhurst, Sean Wainsteim, for Demon Box.

Best International Short: Father’s Day – by Tumelo Lekena.

Best Music Video: Stone Giant – by Christopher Miggels.

Best Narrative Short: You’re Absolutely Right – by Theo Gee, Ian Bousher.

Best Original Score: Jack Anison, for Whale Heart.

Best Performance in a Leading Role: Alison Fitzjohn, for You’re Absolutely Right.

Best Student Short: Whale Heart – by Phillip Edge.

LGBTQIA+ Voices award: Louis The Great – by Celine Charles.

Women’s Voices award: Three – by Amelia Sears.

Working Class Voices award: Margin – by Daniel Rands;