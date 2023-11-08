New eye for Mansfield girl this Christmas as she donates excess funds to community

A young Mansfield girl with one eye has surpassed her £15,000 target for a new bionic eye and will receive her new eye in LA by Christmas, as she plans to donate excess funds to the community.

Myah Hauxwell, aged nine, was born with severe micropthalmia, which meant she only had one eye at birth.

Her mum, Lauren Hauxwell, has spent most of Myah’s life fundraising for specialist prosthetic eyes, and watching her daughter having multiple painful operations to expand her eye socket as she grew.

Lauren, on behalf of Myah, launched a Crowdfunder to raise funds for a state of the art bionic prosthetic eye with patented digital iris technology— which can now incorporate a dilating pupil.

Myah, aged nine, is all smiles.

After appearing on the BBC, Myah surpassed the £15,000 target in just two days, with the nine-year-old hoping to donate any additional funds to the community and “give back” over Christmas.

The Crowdfunding page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/myahhauxwell – received donations from more than 300 supporters.

Lauren said: “It is just phenomenal to know the funds were raised in days. This will be life-changing for Myah.

“Our platform has always been about kindness and preventing bullying for a person’s differences.

“It is great that we can also give back to the community with additional funds raised.”

Myah also gained confidence through football after being inspired by England Lionesses.

Lauren said the physical tackles and the sport itself had spurred Myah on to be a team player and improved her confidence.

Before receiving her new eye, on Sunday, November 19, Myah and Lauren will host a fundraiser at Forest Town Arena.

The event is a talent contest from 1pm until 8.30pm, with activities for all ages.

The winning act will receive a modelling contract with Icons Talent Agency.

Tickets are £10 per adult and £5 a child.

Readers can purchase tickets at Skiddle.com via https://shorturl.at/eEOS4

Myah will be fundraising in aid of charities in the area – such as; Lashes Foundation, New Way, Jack of All Hearts, Little Leo, In Sam’s Name and the Joel Smedley foundation.

On December 15, Myah and Lauren will head to Los Angeles to receive the new eye.

“It will be a magical Christmas for Myah. I want to thank everyone for supporting her.