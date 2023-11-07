Mansfield scouts were left “devastated” after a “clerical error” saw them miss out on what they believed was a “mind-blowing” sum of money for a new minibus.

The 10th Mansfield Scout Group, based at Pleasley Landmark Centre, have been busy fundraising for a new minibus for the team since 2020.

Trustees said they were “delighted” to be informed last month that they had received a grant from the Mansfield Community Grant under the UK shared prosperity fund.

“This was an absolutely mind-blowing sum”, said group scout leader Roger Ambler.

The 10th Mansfield cub scout group.

“We were ecstatic that all our hard work was about to pay off,” he added.

Roger said elation quickly turned to “devastation” when the group treasurer received a phone call four days later to say that the email had been sent in error.

He said: “I was stunned. We were devastated.”

He said the treasurer put in a really “strong application” outlining how the minibus would be beneficial to the wider community.

Following the news, leaders Maggie Belshawe and Wendy Sharpe, with the aid of long time scouting member Tracy, returned to fundraising and raised £427 at The John Cockle pub fireworks night.

Despite being “disheartened” by the error, Roger said he was optimistic the group would bounce back and reach their target.

A spokesperson from Mansfield CVS, the organisation overseeing the applications, said: “An email was sent by Mansfield CVS in the afternoon on Friday, October 27 to the 10th Mansfield Scouts Group.

“Unfortunately, due to a clerical error, the group were issued a successful outcome letter when they had been unsuccessful.

“As soon as our officers discovered the error on the morning of Monday, October 30, we made contact with Susan Ambler from the group to let her know of the error and offer our sincere apologies.

“We then had a conversation with Susan to offer our support in accessing other funding streams.

“Susan expressed her upset over the error, but said she appreciated the offer of further support.

“After the phone call, we received an email from Susan to acknowledge we had spoken with her, thanking us for contacting her and accepting the offer to provide support for future funding.”