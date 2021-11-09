It’s all part of Ashfield’s Lammas Leisure Centre work, which is seeing major improvements to the sports and leisure facility.

The group cycling studio hosts live and virtual classes with 23 indoor Keiser bikes available. It also features include a dynamic lighting system and large leaderboard at the front of the class to allow participants to track their progress.

The work has been carried out by Ashfield District Council in partnership with award-winning operator Everyone Active. A month-long project to refurbish the café and reception has also been carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Lorenzo Clark (Everyone Active Contract Manager) and Coun Jason Zadrozny (Leader of Ashfield District Council) at the new TAGactive facility under construction at Lammas Leisure Centre

The café now has a bigger servery area and a serving hatch has been added so that refreshments can be accessed from the ice arena when it reopens in December.

New furniture such as sofas, tables and chairs have been added and the reception has been reconfigured to include a technology area where customers can use laptops and tablets, with charging available.

Work is also progressing on the centre’s new TAGactive arena and improvements to the ice rink are also due to be completed in the next few weeks.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “The investments that we’ve brought to our leisure offer here in Ashfield mean our residents have access to state-of-the-art facilities across the entire district.

“The improvements at Lammas look fantastic and there’s even more to come. The TAGactive Arena is coming together nicely and we know how much Ashfield residents are looking forward to the refurbished ice rink reopening.

“Along with the ongoing transformation at Hucknall, including the new additional swimming pool, and the new centre coming to Kirkby, these improvements prove our commitment to providing the highest quality leisure provision possible.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are so excited to have officially opened the new cycle studio and given the community access to this superb facility.

“It is another innovative development at Lammas and has already gone down a storm with customers of all ages.

“Visually, it’s very striking and people love the leaderboard function, which gives classes an extra dimension.

“It’s great to see the café and reception looking so smart, and the centre’s transformation is really gathering steam.”