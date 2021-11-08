He is being looked after by Cheryl Martins, who runs the Mansfield Animal Rescue from Brown Avenue.

The devoted animal carer has been saving wild animals and birds for most of her life, but has run the rescue centre from her home for about 20 years.

Now, with winter just around the corner, and as the colder days and nights close in, the rescue centre’s heaters need to be running constantly to help keep the hedgehogs and other animals warm and toasty.

An adorable little hedgehog rescued by the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue centre. As winters comes on they need to keep the animals like this one warm, can you help donate funds to the centre to help with food, electric costs and animal bedding?

The centre cares for hedgehogs who are too small to hibernate outdoors and they need to be overwintered inside, meanwhile there are always other casualties still coming in.

Cheryl has asked for donations on social media, saying on Facebook: “We desperately need your help once again guys, with funding to help cover electricity costs, food and bedding.

"If you can spare just £1 it all helps, donations of cat food are also much appreciated. We thank you all for the support you have shown us in the past. We appreciate even the smallest donation.”

Items particularly on the centre’s purchase list are cat/dog food, cat biscuits, hay, straw, wood shavings, puppy pads, parrot food, parakeet food, wild bird food, Kaytee hand-rearing formula, CeDe egg food, meal worms, Esbilac or Royal Canin powder puppy milk, Royal Canin Puppy Mousse, Hills A/D, Heat Mats, bowls, fleece blankets, small indoor rabbit/guinea pig enclosures, mixed nuts and rabbit hutches.

The centre is open from 10:30am - 5pm, but Cheryl asks people, please, to only call out of hours if it is an emergency. Contact: 07758317028 or email [email protected]

To donate visit the Mansfield Wildlife Centre page on Facebook or direct bank transfers can be made to Santander account number: 12015061 Sort Code: 09-01-29. Name of Account: Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

Or donate via paypal to: [email protected] or make cheques payable to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

Once all the red tape has been sorted, the rescue is hoping to move to bigger premises at the former Pleasley Vale plant nursery off Common Lane. The centre got the green light from planners after receiving planning approval from the Mansfield District Council in January.