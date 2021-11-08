Jak Marshall, aged 14 , from Carsic, who also cared for his siblings during the crisis has won praise from Ashfield’s MP Lee Anderson.

Jak called 999 when his dad fell ill. Taking instructions from the operator he gave his father Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation.

An air ambulance took his dad to hospital, but with his mum Zia Marshall, also in hospital, Jak had to care for his siblings Lillie, 13, and twins 11-year-old Oliver and Oscar, who both have autism

Jak Marshall, aged 14 , from Carsic who has been awarded Ahsfield 'Resident of the Month' - he is pictured with his award, with his siblings Lillie, aged 13, and twin brother 11-year-old Oliver and Oscar, meeting Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield and Eastwood,

Heartbreakingly, Jak’s dad died a week later, but despite the tragedy Jak continued to be an inspiration to other young people at school.

Hearing his story, Mr Anderson decided to honour Jak. The MP had been calling for residents to nominate young people who had been inspirational during the pandemic, to win a prize to visit the Go Ape activity, at Sherwood Pines.

Youngsters were nominated by parents, neighbours and teachers, many going ‘above and beyond’ anything Mr Anderson expected.

One 14-year-old girl had started online dancing lessons for younger children, others had done shopping for neighbours and befriended vulnerable residents.

But Jak’s story was the one which struck a chord with the MP after he was nominated by a teacher.

Mr Anderson heard how Jak was “always cheerful and well-mannered” and never complained about is situation. He always helps mum in and around the house and continues to supports his siblings”.

The MP said: “I think Jak is one of the most amazing young people I have ever met. I met him with his mum, brothers and sister to tell them I am incredibly proud of him.

"It didn’t seem enough to just invite him to Go Ape – I wanted to do more. Ashfield has some amazing people, I decided to launch a ‘Resident of the Month’ competition with Jak being the first winner.”

If you want to recommend someone for the December award, details are on Mr Anderson’s newsletter or Facebook. Email [email protected] with nominee details.