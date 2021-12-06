Fire engine .

The service has been looking for a new chief fire officer since John Buckley, the current post-holder, announced he will retire in April.

The Combined Fire Authority’s appointments committee has met to discuss the candidates – and recommends current Deputy Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin should be appointed to the role when Mr Buckley retires.

The recommendation will be considered at the next full fire authority meeting on December 17.

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley is retiring in April.