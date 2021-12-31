Notts' most senior firefighter 'humbled' to be honoured by Queen

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

Mr Buckley is in his final few months with the service, having announced he is to retire in April after 26 years of service.

He joined the service as a firefighter back in 1996, having transferred from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service where he was an on-call firefighter from 1994.

During his time in Nottinghamshire, he has risen through the ranks and worked on several stations and in various departments, before being appointed chief fire officer in 2014.

Mr Buckley said: “I am incredibly humbled and honoured to be recognised like this.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some exceptionally skilled and committed people and together we have made a difference.

“There have been some big challenges along the way, including the coronavirus pandemic and austerity, but we’ve responded to those and continue to as one team.

“I’d like to thank everyone past and present at Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service – this award is a testament to their hard work and dedication I’m very proud to have led this fantastic service.”

Exemplary

Coun Michael Payne, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority chairman, has paid tribute to Mr Buckley.

He said: “John‘s leadership of our fire service has been nothing short of exemplary.

“He’s also played a key role supporting other fire services across the country – it couldn’t be more fitting for him to receive this award.

“He’s an inspirational leader who cares a great deal about his staff; I see this in his work every day. John makes sure people are safe and their welfare is taken care of, that they are supported to grow, develop and flourish as individuals and have all the skills and training necessary to deliver the best service possible.

“Under John’s leadership, our fire service has created safer communities across Nottinghamshire, played a major role in the country’s Covid vaccination effort and worked closely with other emergency services to ensure the fire service is always doing the best by the people of our county.”

The authority has appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin to take over the top role when Mr Buckley’s retires.