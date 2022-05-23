The development, which will be known as Manor Fields, will see the 8.02 acre plot of land become beautiful, high quality, low cost two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

Gleeson will regenerate the land which was formerly used for horse grazing and agriculture, creating an exciting new community.

With house prices on the development anticipated to start from just £159,995 for a two bedroom home Gleeson expect these homes to be highly attractive to first-time buyers and young families local to the area.

Gleeson to bring 68 quality, affordable new homes to Pinxton

Construction at Manor Fields is expected to start this August with the development’s three show homes estimated to open spring 2023.

As part of the Section 106 Agreement Gleeson will be providing financial contributions towards off site leisure and health care facilities. It will also be constructing a play area on the development for local children to enjoy, in addition to providing plenty of green space in keeping with the surrounding area.

Gleeson will engage with the community as part of its Community Matters programme, collaborating with local schools, charities, and businesses to provide support and funding. Gleeson is also in talks with Bolsover Council, local schools, and an artist regarding the installation of a piece of art at the development.

Allen Marshall, regional managing director for the Midlands at Gleeson said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our affordable, quality homes to Pinxton.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes making homeownership a reality.

“We are looking forward to working with the local community and we will be looking to employ a workforce that comprises of local labour and sub-contractors.”

Manor Fields is just a six minute drive from another Gleeson development, Sutton Heights, in Sutton, which comprises of 118 homes, with 71 sold so far.