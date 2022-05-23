The group passed out at a ceremony at the force's headquarters on Friday, May 20, overseen by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber after completing their initial training programme.

The officers have completed a mix of classroom training and operational attachments with their tutors. Over the coming weeks, the new recruits will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

The new PCs officially passed out at a parade attended by proud family members.

Nineteen PCs have been sworn in at Nottinghamshire Police

Former police cadet Jonathan Skilling, 21, who is among the new PCs, said: “There are many reasons why I wanted to become a police officer. Every day is different and you get to help people, particularly victims of crime.

“It’s about making communities safer and so today is a really proud day for me and my family.”

The new recruits join Nottinghamshire Police at a time when its officer numbers are at their highest levels since 2011.

The force reached 2,380 officers by March 2022 – meaning it met its national uplift target a year ahead of schedule.

In doing so, the force has now become one of the most representative in the country – with a more diverse group of officers more accurately reflecting the communities they serve.

DCC Barber said the force will continue to recruit despite recently hitting its recruitment targets a year early as part of the national Uplift programme.

She said: “I wish all our new recruits well as they embark on an exciting and rewarding career in policing.

“Our numbers are now at their highest levels in 11 years and it is fantastic to have so many additional officers out on the beat, serving our communities.

“It is great news for the people of Nottinghamshire that this force has been able to expand and take on new recruits so rapidly as part of the Uplift programme.