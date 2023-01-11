National design competition launched for major housing scheme in Mansfield

Mansfield Council is seeking a design for a “flagship redevelopment scheme” featuring social housing – including family houses and apartments for older people – on a “run-down and largely derelict” site off White Hart Street.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “White Hart Street is an important area close to the town centre which has been crying out to be resurrected into something that combines the old with the new and which will breathe new life into an area which has been run-down and largely derelict for many years.

“We want to find an architect who is sensitive about the area’s heritage and excited about designing new housing that will stand the test of time, addressing the challenges of climate change, and providing affordable high

A stunning aerial shot of Mansfield town centre - White Hart Street runs alongside the railway viaduct in the centre. Picture: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

quality homes that people of all ages enjoy and feel proud to live in.”

The development site has stood derelict for more than 10 years. Planning permission was granted for a mixed retail and residential scheme in 2008, but this was never taken forward and the site, the council said, “ has, as a consequence, become a magnet for anti-social behaviour”.

The competition comes after the authority approved a £16.5 million budget to build council homes on the brownfield site in 2019, with the council buying the land, located within the Bridge Street conservation area which contains buildings of historic and architectural merit, last year to speed up its regeneration.

White Hart Street, Mansfield.

The competition is being managed by the Royal Institute of British Architects, with applications invited from architects across the world – architects will have a £14m budget for the scheme.

Teresa Borsuk, RIBA architect adviser for the competition said: “This is an important and exciting opportunity to transform White Hart Street in Mansfield by providing new homes and an identity that will help secure its future.”

Further information and entry details can be found at ribacompetitions.com/mansfield – the deadline for submission of the selection questionnaires is February 15, at noon.

Mr Abrahams said: “One of the key principles of the masterplan is for our town centre to be a place where people want to live.

“This will increase footfall for retailers as well as improve the appearance of the centre, and these, in turn, should act as a catalyst for external investment.”

